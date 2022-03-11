GIMS to mark world TB day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jacobabad Institute of Medical Science & Hospital to hold a walk to mark the world Tuberculosis (TB) day on March 25

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Jacobabad Institute of Medical Science & Hospital to hold a walk to mark the world Tuberculosis (TB) day on March 25.

The walk will start from Pakistan Chowk and will end at Institute of Medical Science & Hospital building.

The aim of the walk is to create awareness about TB and also to fight against the disease.

The walk would be attended by eminent citizens, ulemas, representatives of local union councils, doctors and paramedical, an announcement said here on Friday.