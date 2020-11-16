UrduPoint.com
GIMS To Set Up Liver Transplant Facility At Hilal Ahmar Dispensary Qasimabad

GIMS to set up liver transplant facility at Hilal Ahmar Dispensary Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GMIS) has agreed to set up liver transplant facility at Red Crescent Dispensary Qasimabad for facilitation of the people of Hyderabad.

Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and the Director Gambat Institute of Medical and Health Sciences Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti on Monday visited Red Crescent dispensary Qasimabad to jointly work for setting up of liver transplant facility at Hilal-e-Ahmar Dispensary.

Abass Baloch asked the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences and Red Crescent Dispensary to work for signing Memorandum of Understanding in this regard so that that liver transplant facility could be set up here in Hyderabad with the cooperation of GIMS management.

Commissioner said with the establishment of this facility at Red Crescent Dispensary with the cooperation of Gims, people of Hyderabad will get testing and treatment facilities at their doorstep.

Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti said he would soon hold a meeting with the management of Hilal Ahmar for setting up of Liver Transplant facility at Qasimabad's Dispensary where all required tests and other related information regarding Liver Transplant would be provided to the people of Hyderabad.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai and other officers were also present on the occasion.

