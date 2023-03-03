Ginger cultivation may help save foreign exchange: AARI scientist

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Scientist Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan Mekan has said that Pakistan can save huge foreign exchange by promoting the cultivation of ginger crop in the country.

Addressing a seminar, held at AARI here on Friday, he said that Pakistan was spending about $100 million annually on the import of the ginger, which could be saved by cultivating it at local level.

He said that the AARI scientists in collaboration with progressive farmers had succeeded in cultivating the ginger in north-western areas including Potohar region.

It will help promote the trend of ginger cultivation at local level which will help to strengthen the country's economy, he said.

He said that ginger was an important ingredient as it is highly used in our food items and desi medicines.

He said that the most favorable weather for ginger cultivation is the last week of February to mid-March.

He said that ginger could also be cultivated through drip irrigation by covering the crops with green or black net.

He said that the expected per acre income of this crop is about Rs 1.5 million. The per acre seed ratio is 900-1000 grams, he added.