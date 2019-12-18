UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ginneries Receive 7.86m Cotton Bales Across The Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:44 PM

Ginneries receive 7.86m cotton bales across the country

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 7.86 million bales reached ginneries across Pakistan till Dec 15 registering 21.09 percent shortfall compared to corresponding period of the last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 7.86 million bales reached ginneries across Pakistan till Dec 15 registering 21.09 percent shortfall compared to corresponding period of the last year.

Out of total arrivals, over 7.54 million bales had undergone the ginning process, according to a fortnightly report released to media by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) here Wednesday.

The arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 4.46 million bales and over 3.39 million bales in Sindh. Total sold out bales were recorded at over 6.58 million bales, including 6.

53 million bales bought by textile mills and another 52,160 bales by exporters. Over 1.27 million bales were still lying with the ginneries as unsold stock.

Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top with cotton arrival figures of over 1.1 million bales. The report does not include cotton arrival figures from districts of Kasur and Sargodha.

Fortnightly flow or the arrival of cotton in terms of bales at ginning factories in the first fortnight of Dec 2019 was recorded at 413,659 bales.

Total 424 ginning factories were operational in the country, including 104 in Sindh and 320 in Punjab.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Kasur Sargodha 2019 Textile Cotton Media From Top Million

Recent Stories

Kashmiri to continue just struggle till achieving ..

1 minute ago

Turkey, Malaysia sign 15 pacts on science, defense ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner presides meeting of General Ma ..

1 minute ago

Contempt of court plea against Nawaz, Maryam adjou ..

2 minutes ago

Cloudy weather with chances of fog in Multan

6 minutes ago

Aqeel, other top players move to last-eight stage ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.