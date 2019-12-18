Ginneries receive 7.86m cotton bales across the country

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 7.86 million bales reached ginneries across Pakistan till Dec 15 registering 21.09 percent shortfall compared to corresponding period of the last year.

Out of total arrivals, over 7.54 million bales had undergone the ginning process, according to a fortnightly report released to media by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) here Wednesday.

The arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 4.46 million bales and over 3.39 million bales in Sindh. Total sold out bales were recorded at over 6.58 million bales, including 6.

53 million bales bought by textile mills and another 52,160 bales by exporters. Over 1.27 million bales were still lying with the ginneries as unsold stock.

Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top with cotton arrival figures of over 1.1 million bales. The report does not include cotton arrival figures from districts of Kasur and Sargodha.

Fortnightly flow or the arrival of cotton in terms of bales at ginning factories in the first fortnight of Dec 2019 was recorded at 413,659 bales.

Total 424 ginning factories were operational in the country, including 104 in Sindh and 320 in Punjab.