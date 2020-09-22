UrduPoint.com
Ginners Group Sweeps PCGA Elections

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ginners Group registered a clean sweep winning all the fifteen seats of executive body of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association in the elections held last Monday evening, PCGA officials said on Tuesday.

The polling, counting and subsequent announcement of winning candidates continued till late in the night at the two polling stations including one in Sindh and the other in Multan, the PCGA House. No contestant from rival progressive group could not win any seat.

Polling for seats of PCGA chairman, senior vice chairman, and vice chairman would be held on September 26 while the last date for filing of nominations would be September 23.

The general body meeting would be held on September 30 for handover of the charge to the newly elected body.

There are almost 1300 ginning factories in the country, however, registered voters of PCGA are 1100.

Total 771 votes were polled from across the country. The winners from Pakistan Ginners Group included Khalid Rafiq (459 votes), Mahesh Kumar (445), Faisal Naseer Qureshi (442), Muhammad Haroon (442), Ghulam Mustafa (440), Dr. Jassu Mal (440), Malik Tufail (439), Imran Khan (438), Muhammad Maqbool (438), Rasheed Ahmad (434), Ramesh Babu (425), Ropan Mal (421), Muhammad Shahbaz (419), Ghulam Qadir (403) and Umair Shabbir (393).

Group chairman Haji Muhammad Akram said that the successful election was indicative of democratic behaviour of members and added that all of us would make PCGA stronger.

