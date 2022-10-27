UrduPoint.com

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Chairperson Global Dignity Giovanna Mingarelli along with a delegation called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday

Giovanna Mingarelli is also working as Advisor to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on youth and women's development projects.

The delegation included women entrepreneurs and human rights activists; Erica Shay, Zoe Alderfer and Pakistani Youth Climate Leader Qaiser Nawab.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistani women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in every field.

He said that all-women universities and all-women chambers have been set up to empower women. He said that he, as Chancellor of public-sector universities, has formed consortiums in seven areas in the universities, one of which is on women empowerment. The Governor Punjab said that Pakistani women are proving their mettle in business and other fields.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is very popular among Pakistani people due to his stance on Islamophobia and humanitarianism.

The Governor informed the delegation about the history of the Governor House, adding that the Buddha Bowl has been preserved in its original condition in the Governor House Lahore since 1895. On this occasion, Governor Punjab also thanked the government of Canada for helping the flood victims.

Giovanna Mingarelli, President Global Dignity organization, told the Governor Punjab that her organization Global Dignity organizes training and workshops to empower youth around the world.

'Pakistan is a peaceful country, soft image of Pakistan can be promoted through tourism', she added.

The Canadian delegates said that they will tell the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and the best tourist destination.

