UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girdawar, Patwari Arrested Over Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

Girdawar, Patwari arrested over corruption

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday arrested two employees of the revenue department over corruption charges.

The ACE sources said Malik Mumtaz of Kundian, in his application to Regional Director Babar Rehman Warriach ,said Girdawar Mushtaq and circle Patwari Zafar Abbas had taken Rs 15,000 for the demarcation of property.

The circle officer ACE along with Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shahab raidedand arrested the accused, Mushtaq and Zafar, besides recovering the amount.

A case was registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Corruption Kundian Circle

Recent Stories

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

30 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

55 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

55 minutes ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

1 hour ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC wins Sustainability Manager Award for effort ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.