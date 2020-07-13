Girdawar, Patwari arrested over corruption

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday arrested two employees of the revenue department over corruption charges.

The ACE sources said Malik Mumtaz of Kundian, in his application to Regional Director Babar Rehman Warriach ,said Girdawar Mushtaq and circle Patwari Zafar Abbas had taken Rs 15,000 for the demarcation of property.

The circle officer ACE along with Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shahab raidedand arrested the accused, Mushtaq and Zafar, besides recovering the amount.

A case was registered against the accused.