Girl abducted

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Four persons abducted a 20 years old girl by locking her family members in a room on gun point in limits of Injra Police station in Attock on Tuesday.

Khair Gull told police that he was with family members in the house when Riaz along with Jameel and two unidentified persons entered his house and locked them in a room on gun point.

Later they abducted his 20 years old daughter and fled scene successfully. Injra Police registered a case and started further investigation.