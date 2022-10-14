Girl abducted from Faisalabad recovered from Narang Mandi in 10 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :SSP Investigation Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal said that the police recovered a teenager girl within 10 hours after her abduction.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines Complex here on Friday, he said that one Liaquat Ali, a resident of Saeed Colony Madina Town, had filed a complaint with People's Colony police that his daughter Manahil (17) was abducted when she went to her college on Oct 13 and the abductors had demanded Rs 200 million as ransom for her release.

The police, after registering a case vide FIR No.1281/22, started investigation and traced whereabouts of the accused in Narang Mandi district Sheikhupura.

A police team, under supervision of SP Madina Town Muhammad Nabeel, conducted a raid at a house in Narang Mandi and succeeded in recovering the abducted girl safely within 10 hours of her abduction.

The police also arrested an accused namely Abrar on-the-spot, who revealed that he had developed friendship with Manahil through Facebook. Later he made a plan of abduction in collaboration with his friends, Tayyab and Umair.

Abrar revealed that he kidnapped the girl in a car from Punjab College for Women Jaranwala Road and took her to a rented house in Narang Mandi. Their third accomplice Umair, settled in Dubai, had called parents of the girl and demanded Rs 200 million ransom money for her release.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police team and announced commendation certificates to encourage them.