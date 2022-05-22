Girl abducted in broad daylight

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Three armed men abducted a girl student from Shadbagh area of the provincial capital in broad daylight.

Police said on Sunday that Esha, along with her brother Amir (17) was returning home on a motorcycle after taking Matric exam when Abid aka Makhan with the help two others riding in a car allegedly intercepted them in front of Govt Rashida High school for Girls near Muhammadi Eye Care Hospital Shadbagh area.

As the motorcycle stopped, two armed men got off the car and abducted the girl at gun point.

On the report of father, police have registered a case against the accused.

However, police claimed to have detained some suspects including the father of accused.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court (LHC) have also taken the notice of abduction.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti ordered the Inspector General of Punjab Police toensure the recovery of girl by 6:00 pm today and submit a report of investigation to the court.