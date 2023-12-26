Girl abducted in Wah

A 23-year-old woman was abducted in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) A 23-year-old woman was abducted in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station on Tuesday.

According to Police, Asad Mehmood has reported to Police that his 23-year-old stepdaughter was going to some relative's house when she was abducted by unknown persons. Police registered a case against unknown abductors and launched further investigation.