UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide In Rajanpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

Girl allegedly commits suicide in Rajanpur

A young girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Jampur on Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A young girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Jampur on Tuesday.

According to DSP Fiaz ul Haq, the girl is identified as Robeena Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Charagh Shah, Jampur.

DSP said the girl committed suicide by hanging herself, following an alleged domestic feud. However, the police is investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Young Jampur

Recent Stories

President expresses sorrow over demise of Dr. Soom ..

16 minutes ago

PM says action to be taken against those responsib ..

38 minutes ago

Serbian Defense Minister Says Nation Thankful for ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Says Coronavirus Peak Not Over, Calls for Le ..

4 minutes ago

Mayor of City in Northern Italy Introduces Male, F ..

4 minutes ago

Six killed in quarantined DR Congo region

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.