Girl allegedly commits suicide in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A young girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Jampur on Tuesday.

According to DSP Fiaz ul Haq, the girl is identified as Robeena Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Charagh Shah, Jampur.

DSP said the girl committed suicide by hanging herself, following an alleged domestic feud. However, the police is investigating the incident.