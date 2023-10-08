Open Menu

Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Girl allegedly commits suicide over domestic issue

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) A young girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with fan over unknown domestic dispute.

According to Rescue officials, a 22 years old girl namely Bharawan Mai w/o Muhammad Shahzad resident of Basti Mohana Wali had domestic issue on which she hanged with fan by tiding rope around her neck and committed suicide.

Upon receiving the information Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Police crime scene unit collected the evidences from the site and legal action launched.

APP/shn-sak

Related Topics

Suicide Young SITE From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

20 minutes ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

11 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

13 hours ago
PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

13 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

13 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

13 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

13 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

13 hours ago
 SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with domin ..

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with dominant win Over Sri Lanka

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan