Girl allegedly commits suicide over domestic issue

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) A young girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with fan over unknown domestic dispute.

According to Rescue officials, a 22 years old girl namely Bharawan Mai w/o Muhammad Shahzad resident of Basti Mohana Wali had domestic issue on which she hanged with fan by tiding rope around her neck and committed suicide.

Upon receiving the information Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Police crime scene unit collected the evidences from the site and legal action launched.

