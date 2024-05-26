Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A girl allegedly shot at herself and committed suicide over domestic dispute in Jhanday Wala Vehari road here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, a 20 years old Alina Aslam s/o Muhammad Aslam resident of Jhanday Wala Vehari road had a domestic dispute with her family on which she went to the room and opened fire on herself and allegedly committed suicide.
Rescue team shifted the body to Nishtar hospital in presence of local police.
