Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackmailing in Kabir Wala

(@fidahassanain)

The police traced the suspects through mobile data on the location and arrested the girl and her brother for further investigation.

KABIR WALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) A girl along with her brother allegedlhy cut off throat of a young man for blackmailing her, the local police said on Monday.

Police said that it was a blind-murder and was under investigation for last many days. The deceased was identified as Akash whose body was found lying nearby girls’ college.

“The victim initially was hit by the suspects with a rod after which he fell unconcious and then they cut his throat off,” said the police.

Akash was living alone in his home and was working as a painter in the area. Police had earlire arrested eight people in connection with the murder of Akash. Police said that they investigated the matter and finally reached the spot with the help of the mobile data at the location.

“Investigation shows that the girl killed the man along with her brother due to blackmailing,” said the police.

Police arrested the suspects and started further investigation of the matter.