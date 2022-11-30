Girl allegedly kidnapped in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from Phase-5 of defense area, Karachi on Wednesday.

According to a private media report, the home's owner claimed that the girl used to work in his flat, left on Tuesday to throw out the trash, and never returned.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping in defense police station on the complaint of Imran, the owner of the house.

Police have got CCTV footage of outside the house. The police have questioned the local people regarding the matter while further investigation has been started in this regard.