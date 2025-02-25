Girl allegedly raped in Sargodha on pretext of getting her job abroad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Police say victim girl has been shifted to a hospital in Lahore in a critical condition for medical care

SARGODHA: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Nws-Feb 25th, 2025) A girl was allegedly raped in Sargodha on the pretext of getting her job abroad.

The police said that the victim girl, whose identify was kept secret for the privacy rights, was immediately shifted to a hospital in Lahore in a critical condition. She was subjected to a severe torture.

The police said that the rape of the girl could not be immediately confirmed. They said that the medical report could verify the claim of rape.

The sources within police department said that the raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects involved in raping the girl. They said that the culprits would be arrested soon and would be brought to justice.

Earlier, a professor of the University of Malakand was arrested in Lower Dir for his alleged role in sexual harassment of the female student.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohibullah said that a student had filed a complaint of sexual harassment against the accused.

He said that the professor was arrested and a case was registered against the accused under various sections.

The student said in the case that the accused had been trying to harass her for the several months and that the accused had also tried to kidnap her by coming to her house.

According to the university administration, the professor was suspended immediately after his arrest and a case was sent to the harassment committee against the accused.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged harassment of a student at Malakand University.

According to an official statement, the committee includes Additional Secretary Administration Asif Rahim and AIG Establishment Central Police Office Sonia Shamroz. The committee would go to the spot, collect evidence and record the statements of the concerned persons.

The Deputy Commissioner and DPO Lower Dir would provide administrative support and cooperation to the investigation committee.

According to the announcement, the investigation committee would submit its report within 15 days while the Vice Chancellor of Malakand University was directed to provide full cooperation.