Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Rikshaw Driver

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Girl allegedly sexually assaulted by rikshaw driver

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A girl student of Class 10th was allegedly sexually assaulted by a rikshaw driver in Burewala,here on Saturday. According to police sources, a rikshaw driver namely as Nasir used to offer pick and drop service to a student. The driver took the girl to a deserted place and assaulted her sexually.

Police registered the case after arrest of the alleged outlaw.

