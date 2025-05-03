Girl allegedly sexually assaulted by rikshaw driver

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A girl student of Class 10th was allegedly sexually assaulted by a rikshaw driver in Burewala,here on Saturday. According to police sources, a rikshaw driver namely as Nasir used to offer pick and drop service to a student. The driver took the girl to a deserted place and assaulted her sexually.

Police registered the case after arrest of the alleged outlaw.