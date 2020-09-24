Girl alone in house raped at gunpoint

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped at her house in village Throw Mandi, Pasrur tehsil, on Thursday.

According to police, she was alone at her home when two armed men -- Faisal and Babar -- entered the house. They raped the girl at gunpoint and fled.

The victim was admitted to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

Phalora police have registered a case with no arrest till filing of the report.