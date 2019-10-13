Girl among three commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Three persons including a teenager girl committed suicides in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said Sunday that Mian Farooq of Mansoorabad had an old litigation with his brothers over a property dispute. Over this issue, Farooq became dejected and he committed suicide by swallowing poison pills.

A teenager, Rehana (19) d/o Wali Muhammad of Jahania swallowed poison pills after dejecting when her family elders reprimanded over a minor dispute. She was shifted to Allied Hospital, but in vain.

In another incident, 40-year-old Yousuf of Thikriwala also swallowed poison pills after quarreling with his family members and died in the hospital.

Police handed over bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.