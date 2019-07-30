UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Among Two Killed In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:17 PM

Girl among two killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

Two persons including a girl were killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Jauhrabad police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a girl were killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Jauhrabad police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Zaighum Abbas of mohallah Hussainabad along with his daughter Hijab Zuhra (7) was moving alongside the Sargodha road when suddenly his daughter Hijab fell on road and killed by a truck coming from rear.

In another accident,a speeding dumper hit to death a motorcyclist Nauman (16) and injured his friend Muhammad Shahzad near Jheel at Rawalpindi road and managed to escape.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital.

Police registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Mardan Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result 20 ..

11 minutes ago

Astronomers second Fawad Chaudhry’s prediction f ..

14 minutes ago

Best arrangements for Hujjaj this year: Noorul Haq ..

14 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

15 seconds ago

Police issues advisory against child abuse in Isla ..

17 seconds ago

Shireen Mazari's step to set up women police stati ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.