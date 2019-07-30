Girl among two killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons including a girl were killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Jauhrabad police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a girl were killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Jauhrabad police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Zaighum Abbas of mohallah Hussainabad along with his daughter Hijab Zuhra (7) was moving alongside the Sargodha road when suddenly his daughter Hijab fell on road and killed by a truck coming from rear.

In another accident,a speeding dumper hit to death a motorcyclist Nauman (16) and injured his friend Muhammad Shahzad near Jheel at Rawalpindi road and managed to escape.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital.

Police registered separate cases.