Girl Among Two Killed In Separate Accidents In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:33 PM

Girl among two killed in separate accidents in Sargodha

Two persons including a teenage girl were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Urban Area police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a teenage girl were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Urban Area police limits.

Police said on Saturday Ameer Qaisar along with his brothers Saghir and daughter Rida Fatima (15) was travelling on a motorcycle on Mianwali- Sargodha road when a recklessly driven truck hit the two wheeler in Jauhrabad and fled.

As a result, Rida died on the spot, while the brothers received injuries and were shifted to THQ hospital.

In another accident, a speeding passenger coach hit to death a motorcyclist Adeel Babar (25) near Chak 30/NB Sargodha.Locals caught the accused driver Sarfraz and handed him to the police.

Police registered separate cases.

