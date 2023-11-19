Girl 'assaulted 'in Sargodha, seeks justice

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A girl was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by an accused in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police.

According to the First Information Report lodged by the 21-year-old victim, of Lalowali village, she had been working a private job with Amjad of the same locality at an office in Bhagtanwala for the last three years.

She alleged that on September 8, accused Amjad, along with his three accomplices, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Imran, and Ali Asghar, kidnapped her from the office and assaulted her at gunpoint for four days.

After a report filed by her mother, Bhagtanwala police recovered her.

The police also registered a case against the accused but the victim alleged were not taking action against the accused due to their influence.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the victim along with her mother said being an orphan, she belonging to a poor family while the accused were threatening her and also using their influence on the police to exclude the kidnap and assault sections from the FIR.

She demanded Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui to take immediate notice of the incident and ensure justice to her.