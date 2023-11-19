Open Menu

Girl 'assaulted 'in Sargodha, Seeks Justice

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Girl 'assaulted 'in Sargodha, seeks justice

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A girl was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by an accused in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police.

According to the First Information Report lodged by the 21-year-old victim, of Lalowali village, she had been working a private job with Amjad of the same locality at an office in Bhagtanwala for the last three years.

She alleged that on September 8, accused Amjad, along with his three accomplices, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Imran, and Ali Asghar, kidnapped her from the office and assaulted her at gunpoint for four days.

After a report filed by her mother, Bhagtanwala police recovered her.

The police also registered a case against the accused but the victim alleged were not taking action against the accused due to their influence.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the victim along with her mother said being an orphan, she belonging to a poor family while the accused were threatening her and also using their influence on the police to exclude the kidnap and assault sections from the FIR.

She demanded Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui to take immediate notice of the incident and ensure justice to her.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Poor Job Same September Sunday FIR Family Media From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

9 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 day ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 day ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan