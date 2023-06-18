Girl beheaded by father over honor

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :A man beheaded his daughter over suspicion of her illicit relations here at Village 140/EB in premises of Sadar police station on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, Muhammad Hanif resident of Village 140/EB had suspicion of illicit relationship of his daughter Sajida Bibi.

In fit of anger, he beheaded his daughter and presented himself before the police where he confessed the crime and also gave the Sharpe-edged weapon used in the murder of his daughter to police.

The police have registered the case and started investigation into the incident.