Girl Body Found From Canal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:49 PM

Lundianwala police recovered a mutilated body of a girl from canal here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Lundianwala police recovered a mutilated body of a girl from canal here on Wednesday.

Police said that some passersby spotted a corpse of 25-year-old girl floating in canal near Lundianwala and informed the area police.The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

The victim's body could not be identified,said police.

Further investigation was underway.

