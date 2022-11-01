UrduPoint.com

Girl, Boy Killed Over Marriage Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 07:39 PM

A young girl was shot dead by her cousin over refusal of marriage proposal and the boy was also stabbed to death by the heirs of the deceased girl at Basti Arrain of Mouza Ehsanpura on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A young girl was shot dead by her cousin over refusal of marriage proposal and the boy was also stabbed to death by the heirs of the deceased girl at Basti Arrain of Mouza Ehsanpura on Tuesday.

According to police sources, 24-year old Imran s/o Muhammad Yasin was engaged to his uncle Muhammad Younis's daughter Madeeha (18) a few years ago.

The accused, Imran returned from Saudia Arabia and demanded for early marriage but his uncle Muhammad Younis refused the proposal. In a fit of anger, the accused went to his uncle's house, shot Madeeha dead and injured his uncle.

In the meanwhile, the family members attacked Imran and injured him with repeated blows of sharp edged weapons. He was being shifted to the hospital but he succumbed to injuries on the way, police sources added.

The bodies were shifted to Rural Health Centre Daira Din Panah for autopsy.

