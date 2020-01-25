Girl Burnt, Two Others Injured In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : A minor girl was burnt while her two brothers received burn injuries in a fire incident in Samanabad police area on Friday night.
Police spokesman said here Saturday that fire erupted in a house (hut) of gypsy family from a stove which engulfed the entire hut.
As a result, 6-year-old Ayesha daughter of Imran totally burnt while her brothers -- Irfan (4) and Suleman (2) received burn injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted injured to Allied Hospital.