UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Burnt, Two Others Injured In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:13 PM

Girl burnt, two others injured in Faisalabad

A minor girl was burnt while her two brothers received burn injuries in a fire incident in Samanabad police area on Friday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : A minor girl was burnt while her two brothers received burn injuries in a fire incident in Samanabad police area on Friday night.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that fire erupted in a house (hut) of gypsy family from a stove which engulfed the entire hut.

As a result, 6-year-old Ayesha daughter of Imran totally burnt while her brothers -- Irfan (4) and Suleman (2) received burn injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted injured to Allied Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Family From

Recent Stories

Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Zartaj Gul ..

11 minutes ago

Death Toll From Eastern Turkey Earthquake Reaches ..

16 minutes ago

Gambians rally seeking dictator's trial for murder ..

16 minutes ago

Three Humanitarian Corridors Established in Idlib ..

57 minutes ago

PTI MPAs express confidence on Chief Minister Buzd ..

57 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.