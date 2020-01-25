Girl burnt, two others injured in Faisalabad

A minor girl was burnt while her two brothers received burn injuries in a fire incident in Samanabad police area on Friday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : A minor girl was burnt while her two brothers received burn injuries in a fire incident in Samanabad police area on Friday night.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that fire erupted in a house (hut) of gypsy family from a stove which engulfed the entire hut.

As a result, 6-year-old Ayesha daughter of Imran totally burnt while her brothers -- Irfan (4) and Suleman (2) received burn injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted injured to Allied Hospital.