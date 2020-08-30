Girl commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :A teenager girl has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that 14-year-old Iqra r/o chak 514-GBswallowed poison and started feeling dilapidated condition. She was rushed to hospital but in vain.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.