UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Girl commits suicide

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A teenage girl committed suicide over domestic issues in Pattoki.

Police said on Wednesday that Sehar Bibi, 16, d/o Saleem Rehmani residents of Kashif Chowk, Pattoki swallowed poisonous pills. She was shifted to THQ hospital Pattoki in critical condition where she died.

Police have handed over the body to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Died Suicide Pattoki

Recent Stories

Crucial Point Is That Putin, Biden Will Exchange V ..

13 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko to Meet in Sochi on Friday - Kre ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Concerned With Situation in Yemen, Working ..

16 minutes ago

BVI court accepted Pakistan's sovereign immunity t ..

16 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in sialkot

16 minutes ago

Five arrested, narcotics recovered in sialkot

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.