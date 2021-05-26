Girl commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A teenage girl committed suicide over domestic issues in Pattoki.

Police said on Wednesday that Sehar Bibi, 16, d/o Saleem Rehmani residents of Kashif Chowk, Pattoki swallowed poisonous pills. She was shifted to THQ hospital Pattoki in critical condition where she died.

Police have handed over the body to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.