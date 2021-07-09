Girl commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A 22-year-old girl committed suicide after jumping into Rakh branch canal in Mansoorabad police limits on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122 , passersby informed the Rescue 1122 that a girl had jumped into the Rakh branch Canal near Kashmir Bridge.

A team of rescuers reached the spot and fished out the body.

Later on, the deceased was identified as Ghazala of Chak 203-RB. The cause ofsuicide could not be ascertained yet, the police said.