Girl Commits Suicide
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A 22-year-old girl committed suicide after jumping into Rakh branch canal in Mansoorabad police limits on Friday.
According to the Rescue 1122 , passersby informed the Rescue 1122 that a girl had jumped into the Rakh branch Canal near Kashmir Bridge.
A team of rescuers reached the spot and fished out the body.
Later on, the deceased was identified as Ghazala of Chak 203-RB. The cause ofsuicide could not be ascertained yet, the police said.