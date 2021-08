FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A young girl committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Sunday that Chandi Zulfiqar (20), resident of Jhumra Road Bhaiwala Phattak endedher life by hanging from a ceiling fan after her brother had scolded her over a domestic issue.

Police were looking into the matter.