(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A married woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of People's Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 24-year-old Farkhanda of People's Colony swallowedpoisonous pills over a domestic issue. She was shifted to a hospital where she died.