(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :A girl committed suicide by jumping into a canal near Khambran-wala area late last night.

According to Rescue 1122, a girl Shazia, 28, resident of the village Khambran-wala, jumped into the canal near her house last night over some domestic issue.

Search operation was underway to find the body, said Rescue 1122.