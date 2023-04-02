Girl commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A girl committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Sadr police station.

Police said on Sunday that Laiba (18), daughter of Muhammad Khan, resident of Abadi Bhattay Wali was upset after her elders scolded her over domestic issue.

She reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from a rope attached to ceiling of her room when her parents were away from home.

The police took the body into custody and later, sent it to mortuary for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.