KHANEWAL, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A girl allegedly committed suicide after jumping into a canal, in the limits of Chub Kalan Police Station.

According to Rescue 1122, Sumaira Bibi, resident of 77/15-L, allegedly jumped into Mailsi link canal and ended her life.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and started recovery of the body.

Police was investigating the incident.