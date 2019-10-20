Girl Commits Suicide
Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::A teenaged girl committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Sadar police station.
Police said on Sunday that 16-year-old girl daughter of Maqbool swallowed poisonous pills after her parents scolded her over a domestic dispute.
She was rushed to the Allied Hospital where she breathed her last.
Police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.