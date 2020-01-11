UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:06 PM

Girl commits suicide

A girl committed suicide over domestic dispute at Basti Sahu Hajipur on Saturday.

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :A girl committed suicide over domestic dispute at Basti Sahu Hajipur on Saturday.

According to police, a 20-year-old girl, daughter of Muhammad Hussain Sahu, had domestic dispute with her family. In a fit of rage, she ended her life by taking pesticides.

She was taken to hospital where she died.

Related Topics

Police Died Suicide Family

Recent Stories

LWMC MD reviews cleanliness work in city

4 minutes ago

Bullion local market rates

4 minutes ago

Iranian National Armed With 2 Knives Detained Near ..

4 minutes ago

UPDATE: Wisdom, balance, and diplomacy appear to b ..

26 minutes ago

Oman's Late Sultan's Cousin Haitham bin Tariq Al-S ..

28 minutes ago

Nation remembers Ibn-e-Insha on his 42nd death ann ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.