Girl commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A girl committed suicide over domestic dispute at Basti Sahu Hajipur on Saturday.

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :A girl committed suicide over domestic dispute at Basti Sahu Hajipur on Saturday.

According to police, a 20-year-old girl, daughter of Muhammad Hussain Sahu, had domestic dispute with her family. In a fit of rage, she ended her life by taking pesticides.

She was taken to hospital where she died.