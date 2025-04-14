Girl Commits Suicide After Assault, Two Relatives Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 11:20 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a heart-wrenching incident, a 17-year-old girl in the jurisdiction of Mir Hazar Police Station allegedly took her own life after accusing two close relatives of sexual assault.
According to the police spokesperson, the deceased, identified as Rehana Bibi, had confided in her elder sister, recounting the horrific experience of abuse.
She also expressed fears of a possible pregnancy resulting from the assault.
Following her tragic suicide, police launched an immediate investigation and arrested both accused individuals. A case has been registered under murder-related charges.
The police spokesperson affirmed that justice will be served and those responsible for the young girl’s death will be given exemplary punishment. “This is a tragic and deeply disturbing case. We are committed to ensuring the culprits are held fully accountable under the law,” he said.
