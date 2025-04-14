Open Menu

Girl Commits Suicide After Assault, Two Relatives Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Girl commits suicide after assault, two relatives arrested

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a heart-wrenching incident, a 17-year-old girl in the jurisdiction of Mir Hazar Police Station allegedly took her own life after accusing two close relatives of sexual assault.

According to the police spokesperson, the deceased, identified as Rehana Bibi, had confided in her elder sister, recounting the horrific experience of abuse.

She also expressed fears of a possible pregnancy resulting from the assault.

Following her tragic suicide, police launched an immediate investigation and arrested both accused individuals. A case has been registered under murder-related charges.

The police spokesperson affirmed that justice will be served and those responsible for the young girl’s death will be given exemplary punishment. “This is a tragic and deeply disturbing case. We are committed to ensuring the culprits are held fully accountable under the law,” he said.

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

36 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

1 hour ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

2 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

2 hours ago
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on com ..

UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes

3 hours ago
 GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, ..

GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for n ..

‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC

3 hours ago

ADGM’s FSRA imposes fines of $8.85 million on ‘HAYVN’ Group

4 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Diseas ..

Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Disease Center

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan