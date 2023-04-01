UrduPoint.com

Girl Commits Suicide Attempt Over Domestic Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :A girl committed suicide attempt by setting herself ablaze after throwing fuel on her body over a domestic dispute here Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, an 18 years old girl named Noor Bibi w/o Muhammad Yaqub resident of Basti Theem Wali was upset due to some domestic issue.

On the incident day, she put diesel on her body and put herself ablaze to commit suicide.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the District Headquarters Hospital after providing first aid.

