Girl commits suicide in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A young girl committed suicide in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station.

Police said Monday that 23-year-old Farzana,resident of chak 450-GB, quarreled with her in-laws over some domestic issues and in a fit of rage,she committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling fan.

However, her parents were suspicious that Farzana may be killed by her in-laws and later they staged a drama of suicide to save their skin from wrath of law.

The police took the body into custody and started further investigation.