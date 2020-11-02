UrduPoint.com
Girl Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

A young girl committed suicide in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station

Police said Monday that 23-year-old Farzana,resident of chak 450-GB, quarreled with her in-laws over some domestic issues and in a fit of rage,she committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling fan.

However, her parents were suspicious that Farzana may be killed by her in-laws and later they staged a drama of suicide to save their skin from wrath of law.

The police took the body into custody and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

