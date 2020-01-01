UrduPoint.com
Girl Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:09 PM

Girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

A young girl committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Bhowana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A young girl committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Bhowana police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Tahira 20 d/o Zakir Ali, resident of Bhowana swallowed poisonous pills after her elders scolded her over a domestic dispute.

She was shifted to local hospital from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where she expired.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

