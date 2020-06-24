Girl Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A young girl committed suicide over some family dispute in Tandlianwala police limits.
Police said that Pathan Bibi r/o Nawab chowk committed suicide over a family disputeby hanging herself with ceiling fan.
Police have registered case and handed over the body to the legal heirs.