Girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A young girl committed suicide over some family dispute in Tandlianwala police limits.

Police said that Pathan Bibi r/o Nawab chowk committed suicide over a family disputeby hanging herself with ceiling fan.

Police have registered case and handed over the body to the legal heirs.