Girl Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:02 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A girl committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Jhang police limits on Monday.
A police spokesman said 17-year-old Saima of Jhang drank chemical liquid andwas shifted to a local hospital from where she was referred to the Allied Hospital Faisalabadwhere she expired.