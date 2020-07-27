UrduPoint.com
Girl Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:02 PM

A girl committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Jhang police limits on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A girl committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Jhang police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said 17-year-old Saima of Jhang drank chemical liquid andwas shifted to a local hospital from where she was referred to the Allied Hospital Faisalabadwhere she expired.

