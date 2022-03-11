Girl commits suicide in kasur

A young girl committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills here in the limits of Chunian city police station

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A young girl committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills here in the limits of Chunian city police station.

A spokesman of police informed on Friday that Naila Bibi,19, resident of Mandiwal area, chak 19, was upset after her parents scolded her over some domestic matter. In a state of depression and despondency she swallowed poisonous pills and died on the spot.

Police was investigating the incident.