Girl Commits Suicide In Kasur

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

A young girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal near Head Baloki, in the limits of Sarai Mughal police station on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A young girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal near Head Baloki, in the limits of Sarai Mughal police station on Thursday.

According to police, Maryam Bibi (20) of Jaja Kalan ended life after being scolded by her parents over a domestic issue.

Resuce-1122 team was searching the body till the filling of this report.

