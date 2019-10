A young girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan at her home last night

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A young girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan at her home last night.

SHO Mithi, while confirming the incident said 14 years old teenage girl identified as Sonia D/O of Veer Sees Meghawar, hanged herself with fan.

The body of the victim was handed over it to the heirs after completing legal formalities.