Girl commits suicide in Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

A 25-year old girl committed suicide after consuming poisonous drink over domestic dispute

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) -:A 25-year old girl committed suicide after consuming poisonous drink over domestic dispute.

According to police here on Tuesday,Shamim Bibi had an altercation with her husband that led her to consume poisonous drink. She died on the way to Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

The body was handed over to her family,said police.