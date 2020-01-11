Girl Commits Suicide In Rajanpur
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :A girl committed suicide over domestic dispute at Basti Sahu Hajipur on Saturday.
According to police, a 20-year-old girl, daughter of Muhammad Hussain Sahu, had domestic dispute with her family. In a fit of rage, she ended her life by taking pesticides.
She was taken to hospital where she died.