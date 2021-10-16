Girl commits suicide in sargodha

A young girl committed suicide over domestic issues, in the area of Wah Bachrah police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :A young girl committed suicide over domestic issues, in the area of Wah Bachrah police station.

Police said on Saturday that 20-year-old Saima Bibi, resident of Muhallah Balocha, was upset after her family elders scolded her over domestic issues.

In a fit of depression, the girl ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.