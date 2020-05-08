UrduPoint.com
Girl Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:47 PM

Girl commits suicide in Sargodha

A girl committed suicide on Friday after failing in love affair in Bhera Police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A girl committed suicide on Friday after failing in love affair in Bhera Police limits.

According to police, 24-year-old Kausar Bibi a resident of Basirpur was fell in love with Qamar Shah of her village.

A misunderstanding had developed between both of them, after disheartening, Kausar allegedly consumed poisonous pills and fell unconscious. She was taken to hospital in critical condition but she breathed her last on the way. The police handed over the body to heirs after completing necessary formalities.

